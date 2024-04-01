Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. Profire Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.97% of Profire Energy worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFIE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Profire Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. 141,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.52. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.