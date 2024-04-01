Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,507,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 275,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $15.86. 26,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,729. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

