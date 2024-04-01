Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics makes up approximately 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of NeoGenomics worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 329,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 136,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.95. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

