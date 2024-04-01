Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. 15,387,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,467,523. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

