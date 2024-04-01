Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,584 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 402,073 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 260,340 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 168,315 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.