Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP opened at $245.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.96. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

