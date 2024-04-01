PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PepGen Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PEPG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 173,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,840. The company has a market capitalization of $468.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. PepGen has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on PepGen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other PepGen news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,557,593 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,212,789.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,179,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,667,464.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,083,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

