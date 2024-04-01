Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Investment analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,243.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 45,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

