Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Reiterated by Compass Point

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

