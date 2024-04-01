PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $59.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 and have sold 180,000 shares valued at $10,074,600. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

