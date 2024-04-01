PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,963. PaySign has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.08.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $79,473.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 87,344 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,572,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,162,856.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $79,473.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 691,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, data and analytics, and customer services. The company also offers corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts.

