Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of PMETF stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,823. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.61.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

