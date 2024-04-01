Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of PMETF stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,823. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.61.
