Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,306,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,158,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,306,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,057,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

PATK stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.54. 162,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Patrick Industries

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.