Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,260. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

