Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 24,241 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 3.16% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5,364.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 527,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 475,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chuck Ence bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,115.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $97,911. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Relmada Therapeutics news, insider Chuck Ence purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,911. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,706.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 91,176 shares of company stock valued at $350,305. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. 33,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

