Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,780. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $208.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.73.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.