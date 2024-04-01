Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 3,801 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $188.93. The stock had a trading volume of 596,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,271. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.