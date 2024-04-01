Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. 3,067,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

