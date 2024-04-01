Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded up $14.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,340.00. 636,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,277.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,071.41. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

