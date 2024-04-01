Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.34 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $58.32. 1,548,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,397. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

