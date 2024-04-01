Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $85.34. 317,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

