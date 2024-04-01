Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,023. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

