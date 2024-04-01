Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

MRK stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,013. The firm has a market cap of $330.64 billion, a PE ratio of 931.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

