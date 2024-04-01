Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $59.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,568.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,586.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3,324.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

