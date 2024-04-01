Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.13. 36,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,528. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $205.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

