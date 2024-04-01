Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires New Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 223,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,828. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

