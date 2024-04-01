PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAR. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

PAR Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

PAR stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.98.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

