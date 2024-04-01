Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,002,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.26. 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,054. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.