Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,551 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $135.06 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

