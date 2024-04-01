Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $199.91 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.