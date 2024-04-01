Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $832,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOA opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

