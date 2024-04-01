Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.