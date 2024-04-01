Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,816 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.