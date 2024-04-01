Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.88% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 80,896 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,848 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

