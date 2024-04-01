Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 297,848 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.