Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.