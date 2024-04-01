Oxen Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $6,445.03 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,798.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.00 or 0.00921521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00144416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00179112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00135447 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,327,768 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

