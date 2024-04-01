Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $6.31 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,467,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,807,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $44.04. 1,248,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

