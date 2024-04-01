Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

