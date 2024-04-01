Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.09. 598,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,462. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.