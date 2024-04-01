Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $217,300,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after buying an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VMC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.13. The stock had a trading volume of 92,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,141. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.17 and a 200 day moving average of $227.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.