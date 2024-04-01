Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.19. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBIO. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Orchestra BioMed by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Orchestra BioMed by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

