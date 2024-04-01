Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.04 and last traded at $125.30. Approximately 951,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,079,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

