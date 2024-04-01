Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

