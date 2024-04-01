Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.
CLRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLRB
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 9.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.