OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.42

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 93995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in OPENLANE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,454,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,241 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OPENLANE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

