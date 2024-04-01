Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 29th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of Ondas stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $1.25. 1,344,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,640. Ondas has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Ondas

In other news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 1,785,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,183,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ondas by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories

