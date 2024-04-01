OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,366.0 days.

OMVJF remained flat at $45.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

