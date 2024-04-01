Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Cut by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OMC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

