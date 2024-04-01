OMG Network Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $143.78 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006573 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

