Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. 238,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

